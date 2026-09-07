Execution status of joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran discussed

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development held a telephone conversation as co chairs of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between the two countries.

During the conversation, the co-chairs reviewed the implementation status of the measures outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding resulting from the 17th meeting of the State Commission, held in Baku in February of this year.

The sides highlighted successful bilateral cooperation across the economic, commercial, transport, transit, energy, and water management sectors, while assessing the implementation dynamics of joint ongoing projects.

Specifically, among the initiatives executed in the transport sector, the completion of the construction of the Aghband–Kelaleh highway bridge was praised as a major milestone. Furthermore, the sides addressed the essential measures required toward finalizing operations at the Astara cargo terminal.