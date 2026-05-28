From Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency, and through you to the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, my warmest congratulations.

This important national celebration reflects the resilience and achievements of the Azerbaijani people.

The Federal Republic of Somalia highly values its friendly relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and looks forward to further enhancing bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two nations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, together with my wishes for continued peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia