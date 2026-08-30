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Ganja city stadium awarded UEFA category 4 status

Ganja city stadium awarded UEFA category 4 status

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Ganja city stadium has been awarded UEFA’s highest Category 4 status, following a comprehensive two-year modernization initiative.

The announcement was confirmed by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), marking a major milestone for sports infrastructure in the region.

The Association said that the upgraded status allows the venue to host high-profile international fixtures.

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