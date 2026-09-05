IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon kicks off in Baku

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

The IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon has officially kicked off in Baku.

The main event features over 1,500 athletes from 62 countries across 13 age categories for both men and women.

The grueling IRONMAN 70.3 course covers three stages: a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run.

The program includes a relay race featuring 47 men’s, women’s, and mixed teams, with awards set to be presented to the three most active clubs based on final results.

Additionally, the top 25 male and female finishers will qualify for the 2027 World Championship in the United States.

The series of events is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.