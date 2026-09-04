Italian Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, has shared a post on her official X account, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Thank you, Dear President Ilham Aliyev, for these words and sincere friendship that binds our nations. Over the years, Italy and Azerbaijan have built a solid cooperation, founded on a shared vision and interests.

I am very proud of our efforts to further enhance our strategic partnership and I am confident that new and important opportunities for cooperation will emerge in the coming years for the benefit of our peoples,” the Italian PM noted.