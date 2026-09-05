Luis Enrique signs new deal to extend PSG stay

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2030, BBC reports.

The Spaniard, 56, has guided PSG to back-to-back Champions League trophies and three Ligue 1 titles since taking the helm in July 2023.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

The news was announced by the club prior to Friday evening's home league fixture against Monaco.

PSG quartet Joao Neves, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu have also signed extensions to their playing contracts until 2031, while Fabian Ruiz has agreed a new deal taking him up to 2028.