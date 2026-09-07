New training period begins in Azerbaijan Army

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

In accordance with the training plan approved by Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, events marking the start of a new training period were held in the Azerbaijan Army’s branches of troops, army corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the events, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, accompanied by military orchestras.

During the events, the tasks set for the Azerbaijan Army by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the orders and directives of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff concerning the maintenance of a high level of combat readiness, were communicated to military personnel.

It was noted that during the new training period, it is essential to improve the quality and intensity of training exercises through the extensive use of advanced methods and high technologies.

It was stated that, in accordance with the instruction of the Minister of Defense and taking into account the combat experience gained during the 44-day Patriotic War and subsequent combat operations, the main focus of the training process will be on further improving personnel’s skills in the effective employment of modern military equipment, weapons, and ammunition under diverse climatic conditions, on difficult terrain, and during both day and night.

The strengthening of the material and technical base, the implementation of automated command-and-control systems, comprehensive planning, and the successful resolution of other organizational matters will create favorable conditions for more effective combat training during the new training period.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn march-past by the personnel in front of the grandstand.