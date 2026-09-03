OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

On September 3, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, visited Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

During the meeting, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs, highlighted cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization, as well as efforts to strengthen peace and confidence in the region. He also shared his views on the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s activities in the region, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s exemplary role in promoting peace and stability.

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro underscored Azerbaijan’s strategic geopolitical importance in the region, its growing economic and logistical connectivity with Europe, and the prospects for advancing parliamentary diplomacy. He particularly highlighted Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in major global economic and transport projects across the wider region, as well as its importance as a reliable energy supplier to Europe. He also noted Azerbaijan’s unique approach to relations with Armenia and its efforts to promote peace in the region.

He also met with members of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. During the meeting, MP Gaya Mammadov highlighted the South Caucasus peace process, regional economic opportunities, and the importance of international dialogue. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani delegates Azay Guliyev, Sevinj Fataliyeva, and Tural Ganjaliyev discussed new geopolitical realities, peace talks, regional connectivity, and the threat posed by landmines in the liberated territories.

The OSCE PA President commended the regional peacebuilding process, stressing the importance of adapting the organization to new geopolitical realities and supporting lasting peace in the region.