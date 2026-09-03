OSCE PA to continue supporting TURKPA’s activities

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

On September 3, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ambassador Ramil Hasan, held a meeting at the TURKPA International Secretariat with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) headed by its President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on effective and active cooperation between TURKPA and the OSCE PA since 2010. The parties also exchanged views on the process of granting TURKPA observer status in the OSCE PA, the voting on this matter during the OSCE PA Annual Session held in The Hague in July, and the next stages of the process.

The meeting also covered the parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan, TURKPA’s large-scale and productive activities in recent times, as well as effective cooperation between the OSCE PA and TURKPA in promoting dialogue, peace, stability, and mutual understanding. The OSCE PA President and the TURKPA Secretary General underscored that more active participation by their respective delegations in future activities would serve their common interests.

For his part, OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and said that they were pleased with their cooperation with TURKPA. He further affirmed their readiness to continue providing strong support to TURKPA in efforts to advance parliamentary diplomacy based on democratic values and foster mutual dialogue. In turn, the Secretary General emphasized the importance of joint engagement and participation in activities and projects, noting that these were among the key factors serving common interests.