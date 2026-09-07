Presidential representative: Accelerating electrification will be a key priority at COP31

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“We welcome the COP31 Presidency’s focus on implementation, including electrification as an important driver of the energy transition,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, in remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Mukhtar Babayev noted that implementing the agreements reached at COP29 and translating them into concrete action at the next stage will be one of the key priorities of COP31. He stressed that, in this regard, strengthening cooperation among countries and financing the energy transition are of particular importance.