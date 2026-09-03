Sahiba Gafarova: NAM Parliamentary Network gained significant momentum under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“Enhanced cooperation between international and regional parliamentary organizations creates opportunities for sharing experiences, jointly addressing common challenges, and ensuring that the priorities of different regions are more fully reflected on the global agenda,” Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said during a meeting with heads and representatives of diplomatic missions in Geneva as part of her working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The Speaker also highlighted the international activities of the Milli Majlis and its engagement with various regional and international parliamentary organizations, with particular emphasis on the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established in 2021 at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

She noted that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship gave significant impetus to the Network’s activities, contributing to the development of its institutional structures and the expansion of its cooperation with regional and international parliamentary organizations.

Gafarova also noted that events organized by the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network have brought together more than 1,000 participants, including parliamentary speakers and MPs from more than 70 countries.