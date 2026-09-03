Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy plays crucial role in developing multilateral cooperation

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Thursday during her working visit to Switzerland.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to the United Nations, noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the country’s UN membership, as well as the various initiatives and events hosted by Baku over the past decades.

Addressing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing multilateralism, Speaker Gafarova underscored the activities of the recently established Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network. She also highlighted the contributions of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world’s largest inter-parliamentary organization.

Both parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the United Nations and the IPU. They also exchanged views on the role of parliaments in strengthening democratic governance, along with other matters of mutual interest.