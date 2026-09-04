Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy significantly contributes to dialogue and cooperation between countries

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

“Interparliamentary cooperation contributes to building trust between countries. Parliamentarians can broaden avenues for cooperation by sharing experiences, discussing solutions to common challenges, and learning from one another’s practices,” Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, said in her remarks at the University of Geneva during her working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The Speaker emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy can help sustain dialogue and cooperation between countries despite differences. By sharing experiences and learning from one another, parliamentarians can help overcome misunderstandings and strengthen mutual trust. Such cooperation is vital not only to bilateral relations but also to engagement on regional and global platforms.

She noted that lasting peace requires not only political agreements but also people’s security, opportunities, well-being, and trust in state institutions, adding that parliamentary diplomacy facilitates dialogue, while dialogue helps strengthen peace.

Sahiba Gafarova described international parliamentary cooperation as a key tool for promoting peace and sustainable development.