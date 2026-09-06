The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States

Baku, September 6, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarked on a working visit to the United States, according to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department.

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