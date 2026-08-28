Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Geopolitical tensions hinder development and exacerbate inequality

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has delivered a video address to the participants of the Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference themed “Solidarity for Peace and Shared Prosperity: Strengthening International Law and Resolving Conflicts Peacefully” held in the city of Phnom Penh of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

In her address, the Speaker expressed her confidence that the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, a young parliamentary organization established in 2025, will continue evolving as an open and effective parliament for parliamentary leaders. She noted that this organization can contribute to promoting parliamentary diplomacy and achieving the key objectives of this Conference, namely, peace, respect for international law, peaceful resolution of conflicts and common prosperity.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis emphasized that armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions and humanitarian crises endanger human lives, hinder development and exacerbate inequality. No country can ensure sustainable peace alone and no society can prosper in isolation.

Emphasizing that peace must be based on international law, the Speaker stressed the necessity of observing unwaveringly the principles of the UN Charter and of resolving disputes via dialogue, negotiations and other peaceful means.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also touched upon parliaments’ practical responsibility within this process, expressing her confidence that parliamentary diplomacy can contribute to alleviating tensions, strengthening confidence and resolving disputes peacefully.