Swedish ambassador briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

On September 4, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Louise Morsing, newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the country.

During the meeting, Ambassador Louise Morsing presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The Minister congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished him success in her diplomatic mission. He stressed the importance of the ambassador's activities in developing existing ties between Azerbaijan and Sweden.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Sweden bilateral relations, including political dialogue, economic and trade relations, cooperation in the humanitarian and educational spheres, as well as regional matters.

The parties emphasized that holding regular political consultations between the two countries’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs contributes to enhancing the bilateral agenda. In this regard, they stressed the significance of continuing reciprocal visits and high-level contacts.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Swedish counterpart on Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as new opportunities for cooperation in the region.

The discussions also revolved around the Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation, regional connectivity, energy security, and other international issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Louise Morsing said she would spare no effort to advance relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden.