Two Azerbaijani judokas reach European Championships final

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani judokas progressed to the final of the European Judo Championships Juniors Podgorica 2026 held in Montenegro.

Aykhan Mirzazade (60kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66kg) will battle for gold medals.

A total of 400 judokas from 44 countries — 222 boys and 178 girls — are competing in the championship, which runs until September 5.