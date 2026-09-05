Winners of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon competition awarded

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Baku has hosted the awards ceremony for the first edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon race.

Following an artistic performance, the winners were presented with medals.

Representing the U.S., Maksym Kriat crossed the finish line first with a time of 04:01:21, while Croatia's Matej Jukić recorded the best overall time of 04:01:20.

The top 25 male and female finishers qualified for the World Championships, scheduled to take place in the U.S. in 2027.

A total of 1,500 triathletes from 62 countries competed in the event, which featured a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21km run.