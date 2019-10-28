La route reconstruite Golguéti-Dehnékhalil-Gochagovag-Arabodjaghy rouverte à la circulation
28.10.2019 [13:50]
Aghdach, 28 octobre, AZERTAC
La route reconstruite Golguéti-Dehnékhalil-Gochagovag-Arabodjaghy de la région d’Aghdach a été rouverte à la circulation ce lundi 28 octobre.
La cérémonie d’inauguration a été marquée par la présence du président azerbaïdjanais Ilham Aliyev.
