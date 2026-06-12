12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys

Khojavend, June 12, AZERTAC

Four families comprising 17 people were relocated to the Hadrut settlement, while 8 families totaling 42 people were relocated to the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.