16 Olympics-related coronavirus cases confirmed

Sixteen more coronavirus cases linked to the Olympics have been confirmed, according to NHK World-Japan. Three of the people who tested positive are athletes from overseas.

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee announced on Monday that a Games official from abroad who is staying in the Athletes' Village also tested positive.

The committee says six officials from overseas, who are not staying in the village, and four contract workers living in Japan are among the other people who are infected.

This brings the total number of Games-related infections since July 1 to 148.