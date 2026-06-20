1 dies, 89 injured in train collision in eastern England

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Two trains collided near Bedford in eastern England on Friday evening, killing one person and injuring 89 others, Xinhua reported citing the UK’s East of England Ambulance Service.

Among the injured, 11 sustained "very serious injuries," 22 were "seriously injured" and another 56 suffered "minor injuries."

The incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. local time when a Luton Airport Express service struck an East Midlands Railway service, British media reported. A witness told the BBC that he saw people with "bloodied faces" and what appeared to be "broken legs."

The ambulance service said it had sent a large number of resources to the scene, including more than 20 ambulances, specialist Hazardous Area Response Teams and six air ambulances.

"All patients with the most serious injuries have now been taken from the scene to hospital," it added.

The incident also caused major disruption to rail services, according to British media.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on social media that the reports were deeply concerning, adding that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.