    1 killed, 5 injured at church in U.S. California

    16.05.2022 [12:09]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on Sunday at a church in the western U.S. state of California, according to Xinhua.

    The shooting happened in the City of Laguna Woods in Southern California's Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

    The sheriff's department tweeted about 2:00 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) that deputies were responding to reports of the shooting. It added later that "dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries."

    "All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene," said the department.

    The suspect opened fire on an Asian church congregation when the church was hosting a luncheon to honor a former pastor. Officials said the motive of the shooting remained unclear.

    There were dozens of people inside the church at the time of the shooting. Some churchgoers immediately grabbed the shooter and managed to detain and hogtie him, reported local newspaper The Orange County Register, citing Orange County Sheriff's Department officials.

    The shooter is an Asian man in his 60s who does not live in the area, the report added.

    California Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted after the shooting that it was "actively monitoring" the incident and "working closely with local law enforcement."

