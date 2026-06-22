20 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

Jabrayil, June 22, AZERTAC

A total of 20 families, comprising 89 people, have been resettled in Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district and received the keys to their new houses.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.

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In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, the latest phase of the Great Return has seen families successfully relocated to the village of Shukurbayli in the Jabrayil district.

As part of this phase, 20 families, comprising a total of 89 individuals, have been resettled in the village.