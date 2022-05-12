25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China VIDEO

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

Twenty-five people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, airport sources said, according to Xinhua.

The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the sources.

All people aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.