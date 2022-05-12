25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [10:07]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Twenty-five people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, airport sources said, according to Xinhua.
The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the sources.
All people aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2022 [12:18]
11.05.2022 [18:43]
11.05.2022 [18:04]
11.05.2022 [17:20]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2022 [12:27]
12.05.2022 [15:32]
12.05.2022 [12:03]
12.05.2022 [11:21]
12.05.2022 [10:34]
12.05.2022 [10:22]
11.05.2022 [20:20]
11.05.2022 [20:03]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
12.05.2022 [14:01]
12.05.2022 [11:07]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [19:06]
11.05.2022 [18:28]
11.05.2022 [17:26]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
11.05.2022 [19:12]
11.05.2022 [15:47]
11.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [11:59]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note