2nd International Barbecue Festival wraps up in Shamakhi with awards ceremony

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

The 2nd International Barbecue Festival successfully wrapped up in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi city, concluding with an awards ceremony.

The two-day festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens complex, and the Abgora restaurant. Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan provided the main sponsorship, while official partners include Azerbaijan Airlines, Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza.

As in the previous year, this year's International Barbecue Festival featured chefs from around the world: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Denmark, France, Georgia, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Japan.

The festival featured spectacular barbecue showcases, unique culinary shows, and special programs with the participation of renowned chefs from different countries around the world.

The main goal of this international event was to showcase Azerbaijan’s hospitality, rich cuisine, and national-cultural values to the world, while also strengthening cultural and culinary exchange between different countries. Festival guests enjoyed live music performances, entertainment zones, international cuisine experiences, and an unforgettable festival atmosphere.

The festival concluded with the presentation of certificates to the main sponsors, partners, and supporting organizations, including the various restaurants and companies that collaborated effectively.