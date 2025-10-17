3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) successfully concluded in Baku, on October 17.

The Forum was jointly organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) under the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Leveraging Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions.”

This year, the Forum took place across two cities — Khankendi and Baku. It brought together nearly 1,500 participants in both online and offline formats, including over 200 delegates from 65 countries. The participants represented government institutions, sister cities, embassies and diplomatic missions, academic and research institutions, international organizations, the private sector, civil society, and experts. The total online viewership reached around 1,400 people.

Throughout the Forum, 10 panel sessions were organized, focusing on pressing topics such as sustainable urban development, climate adaptation, inclusive growth, and post-conflict urban recovery. Participants shared best practices in housing provision, financial and innovation mechanisms, spatial planning, digitalization, cultural heritage preservation, and healthy urban communities.

Special attention was given to Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction model. The large-scale restoration and rebuilding projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions are guided by the “Building Back Better” principle, aiming to create safe, resilient, and livable urban environments.

In partnership with the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), a dedicated session titled “Youth United for Our Future Cities” was held, where young participants exchanged views on the future of sustainable cities, innovative approaches, and youth engagement in shaping urban development.

A separate session focused on housing — a topic that resonates strongly with the core concept of the upcoming 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku in 2026 under the theme “Adequate Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

In his closing remarks, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13, emphasized that NUFA3 marked an important milestone in strengthening national, regional, and global dialogue on the future of cities, opening a new chapter of collaboration in preparation for the World Urban Forum in Baku.

“Together, we can build a future where every city is resilient to climate challenges, every community is healthy, and every person is an integral part of the story of their city,” he concluded.