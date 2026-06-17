45 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

Jabrayil, June 17, AZERTAC

A total of 45 families, comprising 196 people, have been resettled in Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district and received the keys to their new houses.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.