ABBA seen together in public for first time in 14 years in rare appearance on red carpet

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

The four members of ABBA have reunited for the first time in 14 years as they appeared on the red carpet at the new ABBA Arena in London’s Olympic Park, according to The Mirror.

Last year the Swedish band released their first album in 40 years with Voyage and now they are appearing live on stage via their unique ABBA-tars.

Bjorn Ulvaeus 77, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 76, Benny Andersson, 75, and Agnetha Faltskog, 72, have not been seen all together in public since their last live performance together, on Swedish TV, in 1986.

The band split in 1982, with their last public performance coming three years later on a Swedish version of This Is Your Life, which honoured their manager Stig Anderson.