ADB’s Asian Regional Public Debt Management Forum kicks off in Baku

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The Asian Regional Public Debt Management Forum has got underway in Baku. The three-day forum is co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Finance and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

As part of ADB's regional technical assistance (TA) on Asian Regional Public Debt Management Forums and Workshops, the Forum aims to contribute to the strengthening of public debt management of ADB member countries and promote networking among public debt managers in the region.

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov highlighted the implementation status of the ADB-funded energy and infrastructure projects in the country. He also emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB.

Minister Sharifov said that in the World Bank's Doing Business 2019 report Azerbaijan was ranked as one of the top 10 reformer countries and that the country climbed 32 spots in comparison with 2017 to rank 25th among 190 countries in the report.

ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management Ingrid van Wees hailed the bank`s successful cooperation with Azerbaijan. She highlighted the importance of reforms carried out in the country.

The Forum continued with sessions.