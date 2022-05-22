  • HOMEPAGE
    A meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia gets underway in Brussels

    22.05.2022 [21:20]

    Brussels, May 22, AZERTAC

    A meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Brussels.

