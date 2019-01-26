About 40 injured in gas boiler explosion in Russia’s Saratov region – source
AzerTAg.az
26.01.2019 [21:57]
Baku, January 26, AZERTAC
About 40 people were injured in the Russian Saratov region when a gas boiler exploded on Saturday, a source in the emergency services told TASS.
"In a gas boiler explosion in the village of Lysie Gory in the Saratov region, 40 people received burns. Five of them are in critical condition," the source said.
