    About 40 injured in gas boiler explosion in Russia’s Saratov region – source

    26.01.2019 [21:57]

    Baku, January 26, AZERTAC

    About 40 people were injured in the Russian Saratov region when a gas boiler exploded on Saturday, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

    "In a gas boiler explosion in the village of Lysie Gory in the Saratov region, 40 people received burns. Five of them are in critical condition," the source said.

