Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 with first-half goals in Champions League

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Ajax defeated Besiktas 2-0 with first-half goals in the UEFA Champions League Group C match on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Dutch winger Steven Berghuis opened the scoring for Ajax in the 17th minute at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena.

In the 43rd minute, Sebastien Haller doubled the lead as he became the first player in Champions League to score five goals in the competition's first two matches.

Ajax increased their points to six, while Besiktas tasted second defeat in Group C.