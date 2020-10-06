AmCham Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) is deeply concerned with the events developing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other areas of Azerbaijan. AmCham Azerbaijan strongly condemns all attacks on Azerbaijan, especially recent large-scale shelling of civilian population and strategic infrastructure facilities carried out from the territory of Armenia, the Chamber told AZERTAC.

“AmCham Azerbaijan unequivocally supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and calls for the resolution of the conflict within the framework of international law and in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 which demand immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all the occupying forces from the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The liberation of several occupied territories in the past week from the Armenian occupation gives hope, first time in 30 years, for more than one million of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons to return to their homes and sustainable peace and stability in the region.”