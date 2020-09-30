Armenian armed forces shell Ashaghi Aghjakand village, Goranboy district

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “Artillery units of the Armenian armed forces have started shelling the Ashaghi Aghjakand village of Goranboy district,” Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “The Azerbaijani army is taking adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

