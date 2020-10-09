Armenian vandalism: Destroyed religious and historical monuments, ruined cities and villages -PHOTOS

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Destroyed historical monuments, mosques, cemeteries, ruined cities and villages... Traces of Armenian vandalism can be found at every step in the occupied Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian armed forces. The photos presented by AZERTAC clearly reflect the atrocities committed by Armenians in the occupied territories.

