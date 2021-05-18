  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels

    18.05.2021 [11:25]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Assistant to the Azerbaijani President-Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels, according to EU Commissioner’s official Twitter account.

    The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-EU bilateral relations, EU assistance to Karabakh, post COVID-19 economic recovery, as well as TAP pipeline potential.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2021 [20:44]
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Italy
    17.05.2021 [19:55]
    Azerbaijani MPs to attend 16th session of CIS Youth Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg
    17.05.2021 [19:52]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General in Brussels
    17.05.2021 [13:48]
    Israeli expert: The scale of Armenian vandalism in liberated territories of Azerbaijan is terrifying and striking in its cruelty
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels