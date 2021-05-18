Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC Assistant to the Azerbaijani President-Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels, according to EU Commissioner’s official Twitter account. The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-EU bilateral relations, EU assistance to Karabakh, post COVID-19 economic recovery, as well as TAP pipeline potential.

