Assistant to President of Azerbaijan meets with representatives of intelligentsia and public figures

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov has met with representatives of the intelligentsia and public figures at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the work carried out in Azerbaijan in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, objectives for the future, the events that occurred in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in recent days, and other issues.

The presidential assistant provided detailed information about the work done and the discussions held in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva within the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers. He noted that as a result of the consistent and focused measures taken, a decrease in the number of new infections had been achieved. Experts invited from abroad are providing great support to Azerbaijani doctors in the treatment of patients infected with the virus and it has already become possible to achieve positive results.

Anar Alakbarov also emphasized the role of the private sector in the work done. He said it immediately responds to the calls of the state that supports it. He noted that foreign experts have also repeatedly stressed that this work has been done correctly in the country. “All this gives grounds to say that our country will soon overcome this serious problem. To do this, we need to be more united and increase our civic responsibility.” Speaking about the gradual mitigation of the special quarantine regime, Anar Alakbarov noted the importance of a thought-out implementation of steps, the solidarity of citizens in order to prevent the danger of a new spread of the pandemic in the current period, and the awareness support of the media and members of the public in this area.

The meeting participants also discussed the events that took place in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in recent days. They noted that against the background of yet another provocation on the part of aggressive Armenia, Azerbaijani citizens showed a high sense of patriotism and fighting spirit. It was noted that solidarity is manifested not only in Azerbaijan, but also in various countries. “Azerbaijanis living in other countries have united in order to communicate Azerbaijan’s fair position to the world. Along with this, there are those who seek to sow panic and fear on social networks. We must mobilize our efforts to prevent such unwanted incidents.” The importance of opinions and suggestions of persons active in public life was underlined in this regard.

Writers, journalists, members of martyr families, MPs, lawyers and artists who spoke at the meeting expressed their gratitude for holding the meeting in this format. Public figures touched upon issues of concern to citizens during the pandemic and expressed their opinions and proposals.

The speakers also touched upon provocations in social media and stressed the need for Azerbaijan as a state at war to use effective mechanisms to prevent this.

Responding to questions from public figures, the presidential assistant noted the importance of the opinions expressed and said that all the suggestions would be taken into account.