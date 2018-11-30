Aston Martin cancel 2021 F1 plans

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

Aston Martin were considering entering Formula One as an engine manufacturer for 2021, but the lack of changes that Liberty Media suggested could be made has put them off, according to GPToday.

The sport’s owners had planned to implement simpler and louder engines for 2021, which attracted the British sportscar giant, but a rethink of those plans has meant that Aston Martin will not be entering the sport anytime soon.

The company are still Red Bull’s title sponsor, but unfortunately will not be taking their influence in F1 any further than that.

Andy Palmer, chief executive of Aston Martin was speaking to Reuters, and said: “When it looked like the rules were going to change, we did take a look at whether we should do our own engine for F1.

“But then Liberty essentially changed their mind and continued with the current engine, so we cancelled those plans.”