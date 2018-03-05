    • / ECONOMY

    AtaBank OJSC offers new loan product

    05.03.2018 [17:33]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC 

    AtaBank OJSC offers Lombard loan on favorable terms by placing a gold and jewelry items as loan security. Lombard loan don't have requierements of workplace reference and guarantor. This is an excellent opportunity for customers without a formal workplaces to obtain a loan. It is possible to apply to any branch of AtaBank OJSC only with ID card and convert gold and jewelry into cash in a short time. Once the loan is fully repaid, the pledge will be returned to the customer.

    Details: Maximum amount: 10,000 AZN

    Annual interest rate: 22-26%

    Term of the loan: up to 36 months

    AtaBank OJSC also has other very valuable Express, Classic and Auto loan products. Also customers of AtaBank OJSC can make operations via their credit cards all over the world.

    Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions of the Republic.

