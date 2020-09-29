Atakule tower in Ankara lit up in solidarity with Azerbaijan
29.09.2020 [10:07]
Ankara, September 29, AZERTAC
Atakule tower, one of the primary landmarks of the Turkish capital Ankara, has been lit up with the image of the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.
The move aims to support and show solidarity with Azerbaijan as the country is now engaged in fierce clashes with Armenia after the Armenian armed forces` provocation.
Sabir Shahtakhti
Special Correspondent
