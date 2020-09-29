  • HOMEPAGE
    Atakule tower in Ankara lit up in solidarity with Azerbaijan

    29.09.2020 [10:07]

    Ankara, September 29, AZERTAC

    Atakule tower, one of the primary landmarks of the Turkish capital Ankara, has been lit up with the image of the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

    The move aims to support and show solidarity with Azerbaijan as the country is now engaged in fierce clashes with Armenia after the Armenian armed forces` provocation.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special Correspondent

