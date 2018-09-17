    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan Army start large-scale exercises

    17.09.2018 [10:43]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale operational-tactical exercises with the participation of various military branches of troops, Army Corpses, and formations of the Azerbaijan Army have started under the supervision of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

    The exercises that will last until September 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 10 fighters, and bomber aircraft, up to 20 army aviation for various purposes.

