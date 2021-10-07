  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss prospects for development of cooperation in renewable energy sector

    07.10.2021 [10:58]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the country Michel Peetermans.

    The sides discussed the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium in various fields. The meeting highlighted the reforms carried out in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, energy efficiency, expansion of the use of renewable energy, work done in the direction of energy transition in general, legislative acts, energy projects implemented with the attraction of private investment. In this regard, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of renewable energy, and expressed confidence that the participation of Belgian companies in renewable energy auctions would create additional opportunities for cooperation.

    The contributions of important energy projects of Azerbaijan to ensure the energy security of the region, as well as Europe, and especially, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which serves to diversify energy sources and routes in the context of global energy security were emphasized.

    During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

