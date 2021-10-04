  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    04.10.2021 [16:08]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has met with Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and other issues of mutual interest.

