Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military cooperation

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid wreaths and flowers at their graves. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then an official welcome ceremony was held at the Defense Ministry. After the Latvian Defense Minister passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed. Artis Pabriks signed the Book of Honor.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the delegation and said he was pleased to see them in Azerbaijan. The Minister informed about the work done in the liberated territories after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The Defense Minister stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia is carried out both on various NATO programs and bilateral principles, based on friendly relations and constantly developing relations.

Artis Pabriks noted that relations between the two countries are based on friendly relations, and Latvia is an important partner of Azerbaijan in European security organizations, especially within NATO. The Deputy Prime Minister also noted the Latvian specialists’ readiness to take part in the process of clearing the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of military relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region, security issues, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides signed an "Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia".