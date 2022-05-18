Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum was held in Baku VIDEO

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda attended the business forum.

The presidents made speeches at the business forum.

Then a ceremony to sign Azerbaijan-Lithuania documents was held.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republıc of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania Julius Skackauskas signed the “Intergovernmental Agreement on International Road Transport”.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Niyaz Alizade and Director General of the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts Giedre Razinskiene signed the “Agreement for Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts”.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov and Director General of the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts Giedre Razinskiene signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts”.

Head of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan-AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Director General of the İnnovation Agency of the Republic of Lithuania Agne Vaitkuniene signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan-AZPROMO and İnnovatıon Agency of the Republic of Lithuania”.

Head of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan-AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Vice-President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK) Romas Austinskas signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan-AZPROMO and the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists”.

President of the National Confederation of of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev and Vice-President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK) Romas Austinskas signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the National Confederation of of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists”.

President Gitanas Nausėda: These agreements should be beneficial indeed, since we are witnessing this Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Good luck. Thank you.

Following the ceremony of signing documents, the presidents viewed the exhibition of classic cars at the Heydar Aliyev Center.