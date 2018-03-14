    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation in variety of fields

    14.03.2018 [19:17]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajović.

    They discussed the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, as well as cooperation between the two countries which gives contributions to development of bilateral beneficial cooperation.

    They parties noted both countries support each other within the international organizations, adding Azerbaijan and Montenegro show interest to realizing the joint projects in the fields of transport, investment, tourism, trade.

    They stressed the importance of reciprocal visits, exchange of experience between the businessmen in establishing and developing the direct bonds.

    The parties also emphasized the significance of solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms of international law and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation in variety of fields
