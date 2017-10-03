Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Under the agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

During the five-day visit, Azerbaijani navy personnel will hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.