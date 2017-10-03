Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2017 [17:18]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
Under the agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.
During the five-day visit, Azerbaijani navy personnel will hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.09.2017 [19:09]
MULTIMEDIA
03.10.2017 [19:41]
03.10.2017 [19:37]
03.10.2017 [17:22]
03.10.2017 [21:11]
03.10.2017 [17:36]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
03.10.2017 [17:09]
03.10.2017 [17:30]
03.10.2017 [16:12]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
03.10.2017 [19:40]
03.10.2017 [19:31]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note