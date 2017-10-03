    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO

    03.10.2017 [17:18]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Under the agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    During the five-day visit, Azerbaijani navy personnel will hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    03.10.2017 [10:31]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 102 times
    01.10.2017 [11:25]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 140 times
    30.09.2017 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 158 times
    29.09.2017 [19:09]
    "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" exercises end in Baku
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO Azerbaijan Naval Forces' warships depart for Iran on friendly visit VIDEO