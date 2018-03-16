Azerbaijan, Paraguay discuss how to develop bilateral relations

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with President of the Senate of the Republic of Paraguay Fernando Lugo Mendez who is visiting Baku to attend the 6th Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Mendez expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and his participation in the Forum. He also hailed his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, adding the meeting featured a fruitful exchange of views.

The President of the Senate noted that the Forum is a fundamental platform to get acquainted with Azerbaijan, including the region, as well as to contemplate about the future prospects of the relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay.

The sides underlined that the two countries have potential for the development of relations. The importance of parliamentary diplomacy, including the reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations from both countries and holding of bilateral political consultations between the two countries was highlighted.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation to the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay with regard to the adopted statements on Khojaly genocide on September 10, 2015 and on October 25, 2017 and expressed solidarity with the innocent victims of this tragedy.

The sides also exchanged views on the regional and international issues.