    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss military cooperation

    28.09.2017 [21:32]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Defense ministers Zakir Hasanov and Nurettin Canikli have explored ways of developing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

    Hasanov emphasized the importance of joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises involving various troops. He underlined the necessity of increasing the number of joint exercises.

    The two exchanged views on cooperation in technical, military education and military healthcare spheres, expansion of activity under the High-Level Military Dialogue program, development of joint plans and organization of reciprocal visits of specialists.

