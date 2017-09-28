Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss military cooperation
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2017 [21:32]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Defense ministers Zakir Hasanov and Nurettin Canikli have explored ways of developing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Hasanov emphasized the importance of joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises involving various troops. He underlined the necessity of increasing the number of joint exercises.
The two exchanged views on cooperation in technical, military education and military healthcare spheres, expansion of activity under the High-Level Military Dialogue program, development of joint plans and organization of reciprocal visits of specialists.
